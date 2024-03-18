Tonight: Manassas City Council to hold budget town hall over proposed higher property tax rate hike

The Manassas City Council will hold a town hall on its proposed city budget tonight.

The Manassas City Council has voted to adopt an advertised property tax rate of $1.28 per $100 of property value. This could lead to increased tax bills for homeowners and potentially higher costs for renters as landlords pass on the additional expense.

During the council session on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Interim City Manager Douglass Keen suggested a proactive approach, recommending an incremental increase to allow flexibility in adjusting the rate before final approval. Council members engaged in a thorough discussion regarding the potential impacts of the proposed rate.

Residents were already facing an average $266 increase in the average tax bill, with a corresponding $7.71 increase in the monthly utility bill, under Keen’s budget proposal, which proposed a lower tax rate than council members voted to advertise.

Ultimately, the council voted 4-2 in favor of the advertised tax rate, with Council members Mark Wolfe and Theresa Coates Ellis being the only council members opposed to the higher tax rates. While the council may revisit the rate before final budget approval in May, the advertised rate serves as a baseline that cannot be exceeded.

The City Council Budget Work Session will be held at 5:30- 7 p.m. at Jennie Dean Elementary School Auditorium, 9601 Prince William Street, in Manassas.

We had originally reported the city council was going to hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. based on information that the city had on its website this morning, but it was canceled, a city spokeswoman told us.

*The location has been corrected.