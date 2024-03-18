Brisk winds, fluctuating temps | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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We can expect a rollercoaster ride of weather patterns over the next few days, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

A cold front is poised to exit the region to the south and east during the morning hours, paving the way for another front to sweep through later in the day. This dual front action will bring about significant changes in weather conditions. While high pressure will make a brief return on Tuesday, offering a temporary respite, another cold front is anticipated to make its presence felt by midweek.

The atmosphere is primed for some blustery conditions, with very gusty west to northwesterly winds expected to whip through the area through midweek. These winds, accompanied by brisk temperatures, are likely to keep residents reaching for their coats and scarves. Moreover, mountainous regions might experience snow showers as a result of this turbulent weather pattern.

“As we bid adieu to the cold front that swept through yesterday evening, a general north to northwesterly flow has taken hold in its wake,” remarked a weather service forecaster.” “This boundary has also ushered in gusty winds, with some areas experiencing gusts of 25 to 30 mph, particularly in southern Maryland. However, we anticipate these gusts to diminish in the coming hours.”

Today’s forecast promises mostly sunny skies, albeit with a chill in the air, as temperatures are expected to hover around the 56-degree mark. Northwest winds blowing at 7 to 13 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph, will further contribute to the brisk conditions. Tonight, the skies will gradually clear, but temperatures will dip to around 33 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind of 10 to 14 mph, gusting up to 21 mph.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, clouds are expected to increase, with temperatures climbing slightly to around 57 degrees. However, the brisk winds persist, with a west wind blowing at 9 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday brings a brief respite from the chill as mostly sunny skies return, accompanied by a high near 65 degrees. However, the winds will pick up once more, with a southwest wind blowing at 8 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.