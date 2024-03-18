Stafford to spend $470,000 to improve skatepark

Stafford County could get a new skate park at St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park, 80 Butler Road in Falmouth.

The skateboard park at St. Clair Brooks Park must be replaced due to age and safety issues. The Board of Supervisors recognized the need to replace the skateboard park and approved Capital Improvement Funds (CIP).

We most recently reported on an effort to improve the skate park in February.

The Department of Parks, Recreation, Facilities, and Tourism (PRFT) took over the operation and maintenance of St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park in 2007. At that time, the condition of the skatepark was poor. Over the years, the skateboard park has been repaired numerous times and rebuilt as much as possible. According to county documents, unsafe portions have been and continue to be removed as necessary.

The bid process has been completed, resulting in Anike Group, Inc., from Chesapeake, Virginia, submitting a responsive bid of $489,000. Due to the contractor’s workload, construction would begin in the fall, with completion expected in late Fall 2024. The county received Only one responsive and responsible bid it called “responsive and responsible,” which was submitted by Anike Group Incorporated.

The Board approved CIP funds for $470,000 for this project. Due to design costs, the\ remaining balance of the project is $429,625. For this project to proceed, an additional appropriation of $112,271 is needed: $63,371 for construction and $48,900 for contingency (10% of the contract

amount).

Sorry, skaters, the county didn’t include information on improving the skate park. We’ll pass along those details once we have them.