Witnesses sought in fatal motorcycle crash

A Stafford man lost his life while riding a motorcycle on Thursday, March 14.

At 5:17 p.m.deputies were called to the intersection of Joshua Road and Greenleaf Terrace for a report of an auto accident. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies, Fire and Rescue staff, and witnesses attempted to perform life-saving measures on the motorcyclist. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful, and the 57-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The other driver involved was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation and crash scene evidence collected by our Traffic Safety Unit revealed that the striking vehicle was traveling westbound on Joshua Road when it veered into eastbound traffic.

The motorcycle was hit head-on. While it is unknown whether speed or distracted driving was a factor, we encourage all drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists as temperatures continue to rise.

The motorcycle driver was identified as Michael Pickeral of Stafford. This crash is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash or has information regarding it, they are asked to contact Deputy Martin at 540-658-4450.