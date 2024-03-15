Weekend cooler Saturday, warmer Sunday | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

Prince William Parks and Recreation sponsors today’s weather forecast.

Summer Job Alert: Parks and Recreation Hiring Seasonal Workers Now! Want to earn some extra cash this summer and enjoy your job at the same time? PWC Parks and Recreation is now hiring for seasonal jobs.. Camp Counselors, Lifeguards, Cooks and more…

We’re in for inclement weather this afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. The National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms accompanying the front, which is expected to bring a brief respite from the warm temperatures experienced in recent days.

According to meteorologists, the current radar trends indicate a decrease in convective coverage, with lingering severe weather remnants from the Ohio Valley impacting the region. Although lightning activity has ceased, light showers extend from north-central Maryland to the eastern West Virginia panhandle. An outflow boundary with peak wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph is pushing southward toward southern Maryland. Shower activity will dissipate within the next few hours as instability diminishes.

Despite the mild early morning temperatures, with most areas in the upper 50s to mid-60s, a warm advection pattern will persist, maintaining temperatures well above average for mid-March. Today’s highs are forecasted to range from the upper 60s to mid-70s, dropping to the 50s to low 60s across higher terrain.

The approaching cold front extending from northeastern Ohio to southern Illinois is expected to pass through the area during the afternoon to early evening hours before descending southward overnight. Anticipate scattered to numerous showers accompanying this system, although convective chances are relatively low. Isolated thunderstorms are possible mainly from I-66/U.S. 50 southward during the afternoon into early evening, with rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts in thunderstorms. Rain chances are expected to diminish overnight, with low temperatures ranging from the mid-30s over the mountains to the 40s elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Saturday brings a brief respite with sunny skies and a high near 66 as cool, high pressure briefly returns to the area. Saturday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 68, with a west wind of 7 to 13 mph.