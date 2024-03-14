Woodbridge shooter found guilty of second-degree murder

The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Amy Ashworth, has announced the successful prosecution of Isaiah McGriff in connection with the July 2022 murder of a woman in Woodbridge. On March 12, 2024, a Prince William County jury found McGriff guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The case, Commonwealth of Virginia v. Isaiah McGriff, was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorneys Kathleen Bilton and Dircia Schubert.

On July 1, 2022, police responded to a shooting at 13990 Jefferson Davis Hwy (Longview 7-Eleven) in Prince William County, where they discovered the victim, Claudia Morataya, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. An investigation revealed that Isaiah McGriff, the defendant, was present outside the 7-Eleven that night, along with the victim and others, drinking and socializing before the shooting occurred. A verbal dispute ensued between the victim and the defendant, culminating in the victim throwing a beer bottle at McGriff. McGriff was heard making threatening remarks before later shooting the victim in nearby woods, a press release notes.

The firearm used in the homicide was recovered at a nearby apartment, where McGriff was known to stay. McGriff denied being present near the 7-Eleven during an interview with detectives, but evidence, including footage from a doorbell camera at the apartment building, placed him in the vicinity shortly after the homicide.

McGriff’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25, 2024, before a Prince William County Circuit Court Judge. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth expressed gratitude for the extensive investigation conducted by police detectives, which provided crucial circumstantial evidence for the case. She commended the prosecutors, Kathleen Bilton and Dircia Schubert, for their dedication in securing justice for Claudia’s murder.

McGriff had several previous charges in Prince William County before the murder, including a robbery at home in 2019, which a judge tossed out.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney also acknowledged the essential support provided by Kristen Marek, Deputy Director of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program, to the victim’s family. Recognition was also given to the diligent efforts of the Prince William County Police Department detectives and officers involved in the case.