Woman shot dead in Woodbridge: Police seek tips

A woman in a wooded Woodbridge area has died from gunshot wounds.

On July 1 at 4:28 a.m., officers responded to the 13900 block of Route 1, across from Maurumsco Plaza in Woodbridge, to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Rescue personnel responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional victims or property damage were located, police said.

At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the incident to determine what led to the shooting. They seek to speak with anyone who has information about what occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.