Speed a factor in double-fatal crash, police said

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the incident occurred on Monday, March 11, at 7:25 a.m. on Route 636 (Mine Rd), a tenth of a mile east of Route 1318 (One Iron Blvd).

Reports indicate that a 2023 Jeep Compass was traveling eastbound on Route 636 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, veered off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. Subsequently, the Jeep caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Henry L. Minor, 34, of Fredericksburg, Va., succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Minor was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Additionally, a passenger in the vehicle, Kathy A. Watkins, 45, of Locust Grove, Va., also lost her life due to injuries sustained in the crash. Watkins, too, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities have stated that speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash.

As the investigation continues, Virginia State Police urge anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.