Manassas police apprehend narcotics suspects after foot pursuit; Disorderly individual arrested later

Rice Wanzer Lozano

On March 12, 2024, Manassas City Police responded to a sighting of two individuals known for involvement in narcotics activity in the area of the 9200 block of Byrd Drive around 6:18 p.m. One of the subjects attempted to evade police, prompting a foot pursuit, according to a Manassas police press release. During the chase, the fleeing individual discarded suspected narcotics, which officers later recovered. Both suspects were apprehended and found to have outstanding warrants. They were subsequently transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Arrested: Christopher Rice

Age: 36

Residence: Manassas

Charges: Obstruction of Justice, Prince William County Warrant

Status: Released on Bond

Arrested: Derrick Wanzer

Age: 36

Residence: Manassas

Charges: Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotic, Prince William County Warrant

Status: Held on Bond

Disorderly / Obstruction

Later that same day, around 10:30 p.m., Manassas City Police Department responded to a Loud Music disturbance in the 8700 block of Bretton Woods Drive. Upon approaching the residence, officers encountered an intoxicated and belligerent individual who became aggressive toward them, police said. Despite the individual’s attempts to resist arrest and obstruct justice, officers successfully took him into custody. The suspect, identified as Oswaldo Junior Lozano, 35 years old from Woodbridge, faces charges of Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice, and Intoxicated in Public. Lozano is currently held on bond pending further legal proceedings.