Developments on Poplar Road; Crash clean up, new pipes

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office helped to upright an overturned tractor-trailer on Poplar Road on Thursday, March 13. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, The Virginia Department of Transportation says pipe replacement work on Poplar Road is now complete, so overnight lane closures are no longer needed.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews replaced nine drainage pipes at various locations underneath the road during March, ensuring new pipes are in place before the road is repaved between Branch Creek Way and Tacketts Mill Road later this year.

Poplar Road links the northwestern portion of Stafford County to Route 17 in Hartwood. It’s a popular Interstate 95 bypass.