Emaciated dog abandoned at Woodbridge park

Prince William police: Officers responded to investigate a dog found at C. Lacey Compton Neighborhood Park located at 17301 River Ridge Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191) at 10:30 am on March 2.

The investigation revealed an extremely emaciated dog was left at the park by an unknown man who then drove away in a newer model white Range Rover. A Good Samaritan took the dog to the PWC Animal Services Center, where the dog, identified as a male mixed-breed Hound dog between 6 and 12 months old, received medical care and is resting comfortably now.

PWC Animal Services is seeking assistance from the public on identifying the dog and information about the events leading up to the dog being left on the morning of March 2. Anyone with information please contact Prince William County Police on their tipline 703-792-7000.

Suspect Description: A black male with a heavy build, last seen wearing a black leather jacket with an unknown motorcycle club emblem.