Rooftop Productions’ ‘Miscast Cabaret’ to celebrate ARTfactory’s 40th anniversary

ARTfactory is gearing up for a celebration in honor of its 40th anniversary with the upcoming Rooftop Productions’ “Miscast Cabaret.” This unique event, set to take place over two weekends in March at the Wind River Theater, promises an evening of unforgettable performances that challenge traditional casting norms.

“Miscast Cabaret” offers a twist on traditional Broadway performances, with cast members taking on roles that they wouldn’t typically be cast in. Audiences can expect to be surprised and delighted as performers breathe new life into classic and contemporary songs from beloved musicals like “Waitress’, ‘The Book of Mormon,” “Into the Woods”, “Annie’, and “Beauty and the Beast”. The event promises to be a refreshing exploration of familiar tunes presented in unexpected contexts.

Directed by ARTfactory’s Director of Theatre, Kimberly Kemp, the Miscast Cabaret boasts a talented cast including Sara Allbrandt, Lee Ann Brown, Zach Burgess, Gregg Carter, Christine Connor, Talya Conroy, Anja Dick, Hollie Dickman, Joshua Gibson, Pam Gordet, Anna Hicks-Jaco, Cheryl Lane, Joey Lane, Lou Lane, Jessica Mabry, Chris Maulden, Glenna Moore, Meagan Morrison-Crabill, Tamara Peters, Ahryel Tinker, Wyatt Underwood, Esther Wells, Vince Worthington, and Lucy Yannarell.

When asked about the significance of the event, cast member Tamara Peters remarked, “Being an actor involves the ability to portray someone who is different from yourself. What a fantastic opportunity this cabaret offers (if only for a song) to ignore typical disqualifications of who ‘fits’ a given role. It’s a fantastic and fun challenge to perform as someone truly. different”

Christine Connor, another cast member, shared her excitement, stating, “I wanted to push myself to try a different style from what I normally sing. Miscast is such a unique opportunity to share a song’s story through another perspective.”

Attendees can anticipate a diverse selection of solos, duets, and choreographed group numbers. With songs ranging from poignant ballads to energetic showstoppers, there’s something for every musical taste.

The Wind River Theater will undergo a transformation for this event, creating an intimate atmosphere reminiscent of a jazz or night club. Small tables and lounge seating will replace traditional tiered seating, while ambient lighting sets the mood for an immersive experience. The stage will be the focal point, bathed in light to showcase the extraordinary talent of the performers.

Rooftop Productions’ Miscast Cabaret, A 40th Anniversary Celebration, will run from March 8-10 and 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. at the ARTfactory, at 9419 Battle Street, Manassas. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase online.

The ARTfactory was founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers with the goal of enriching the quality of life in the Northern Virginia region. In 2002, the ARTfactory relocated to the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Manassas and has become a cornerstone of the downtown arts community. ARTFactory offers an art gallery, theatre arts, visual arts education, dance classes, Arts on the Go™, summer camps and SummerSounds Concert Series.

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