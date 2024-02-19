Prince William County Advances Route 1 Corridor Improvement Projects

Prince William County is progressing with a series of improvement projects along the Route 1 Corridor, aiming to enhance traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and overall accessibility in one of the region’s key thoroughfares. The projects span from road widening efforts to installing pedestrian infrastructure, marking a significant investment in the county’s transportation network.

Rick Canizales, the county’s Director of Transportation, outlined the scope of the improvements during a recent briefing. “We are focused on transforming Route 1 into a more efficient and safer corridor for all users, including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. This includes widening portions of the road, upgrading traffic signals, and adding pedestrian crosswalks and sidewalks,” Canizales explained.

Among the notable projects is the widening of Route 1 from Featherstone Road to Mary’s Way, which has been underway for several years and aims to alleviate congestion along this busy section. New pedestrian crosswalks and upgraded traffic signals are also being introduced to enhance safety and accessibility for non-motorized road users.

Supervisor Margaret Franklin, representing the Woodbridge District, emphasized the community benefits of these projects. “Improvements along Route 1 are critical for our community’s growth and wellbeing. These projects not only address current traffic and safety concerns but also lay the groundwork for future development and connectivity in the area,” Franklin said.

The Route 1 Corridor improvements are part of a broader strategy by Prince William County to modernize its transportation infrastructure and support sustainable growth. With these projects, the county aims to improve its residents’ quality of life and ensure its transportation network’s long-term viability.

“Each project within the Route 1 Corridor is designed with the community in mind. From reducing traffic congestion to enhancing pedestrian safety, our goal is to create a more livable, accessible, and environmentally friendly corridor,” Canizales added.

As these projects progress, county officials engage with the community to gather input and address concerns. The improvements along Route 1 reflect Prince William County’s commitment to creating a more connected and sustainable transportation system that meets the needs of its diverse population.

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