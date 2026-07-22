Police Blotter: Murder Arrest, Trooper Injured in Pursuit

A 19-year-old Manassas man was arrested Tuesday on felony murder and related charges in connection with a June shooting death, while a Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries early Wednesday in a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash in Prince William County.

Prince William County police also investigated two separate brandishing incidents in Woodbridge in which a man displayed a firearm and, in one case, claimed to be a police officer.

Here is the daily police blotter roundup of notable incidents reported by local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Additional Arrest in June 15 Manassas Shooting Death

On July 21, detectives arrested Jaiden Juel France, 19, of Manassas, and charged him with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond. Court date is pending.

The charges stem from the June 15 shooting that killed Luis Angel Chavez, 18, of Manassas. Officers responded about 9:57 p.m. to reports of shots fired near Old Centreville Road and Parkland Street. The investigation determined the shooting occurred in the Bull Run Mobile Home Community in the area of Peppertree Lane and Pebble Lane.

Chavez was shot in the upper body, tried to leave the area, and collapsed in a backyard on Parrish Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A residence in the 7400 block of Peppertree Lane was also struck by gunfire. Police said the incident does not appear to be random.

Additional arrests have been made in the case, including juveniles and other individuals. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Brandishing and Impersonating Officer Reports in Woodbridge

On July 19, officers responded to the area of Dale Boulevard and Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge after a brandishing was reported about 9 p.m. A 25-year-old man said he was driving on Dale Boulevard when an unknown man approached him, displayed a firearm, claimed to be a police officer, and asked for a ride. The victim was able to leave the area and later reported the incident.

Separately, a 21-year-old man reported that on July 19 about 9:06 p.m., an unknown man brandished a firearm toward him in the area of Darbydale Avenue and Dale Boulevard. No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired in either encounter.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored hat, a dark-colored shirt with a white shirt underneath, and dark-colored shorts.

Virginia State Police

Trooper Injured in High-Speed Pursuit on I-95

A Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries early Wednesday after a pursuit and crash that began in Fairfax County and continued into Prince William County.

About 1:21 a.m., troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 395. They located it on Interstate 95 south of the Mixing Bowl and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 mph.

The suspect vehicle exited at Exit 150 and struck an uninvolved vehicle. A trooper attempted a stop on Minnieville Road, but the driver continued. The chase returned to Interstate 95 northbound, where troopers tried to box the vehicle in. The suspect vehicle then rammed a trooper’s car, forcing it into the jersey wall. The suspect vehicle traveled about another 100 yards before stopping.

The driver, a juvenile from Maryland, was taken into custody, evaluated at a hospital, and then transported to Fairfax County Juvenile Intake. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and eluding. Four passengers—an 18-year-old and three juveniles—were released. The trooper whose vehicle was struck was treated and released. The incident remains under investigation.

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