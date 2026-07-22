Manassas Park Main Phone Lines Temporarily Offline Midday Wednesday

“The City of Manassas Park’s main phone lines will be temporarily unavailable today from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as we transition to a new phone system,” the City of Manassas Park reported on Facebook. Residents needing assistance during that window should email Customer Service at [email protected]; emergency and public safety lines will remain fully operational.

The brief outage affects only administrative lines as the Northern Virginia city upgrades its system, with officials thanking residents for their patience during the transition.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.