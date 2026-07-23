Haymarket Author Signs Book Saturday

A Haymarket author will sign copies of his new book about the St. Louis Cardinals’ first World Series championship from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Aroma II Wine, 14871 Washington St. in Haymarket.

Terry Lemons’ “The Year St. Louis Became a Baseball Town: The Cardinals, Babe Ruth, & The 1926 World Series” was published June 9 by Arcadia Publishing’s The History Press. The 192-page book examines how the Cardinals’ 1926 upset of Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees and the celebrations, radio broadcasts, and fan energy that followed turned St. Louis into a lasting baseball town. Lemons, a St. Louis native who later worked as a White House reporter and spent 25 years leading communications for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, said the championship created traditions still felt today.

Readers know the series for Ruth’s final-out caught stealing and pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander’s heroics after a midseason release by the Chicago Cubs. Lemons focuses on lesser-known stories, including crowds of 100,000 packing downtown streets, early KMOX radio coverage that helped create “Cardinal country,” and new details about aviator Charles Lindbergh’s connection to the team.

The book is available in hardcover and paperback through Arcadia Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and retailers carrying Arcadia titles.

Information comes from a press release issued by the author and details about the local signing.

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