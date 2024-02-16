Questions loom as court’s handling of DWI case raises concerns following fatal pedestrian crash in Downtown Manassas

The arrest of Jose Rafael Lizama, a 47-year-old resident of Manassas Park, has stirred concerns following the death of Justin Burns on December 2, 2023.

Burns, a beloved figure known for his altruism and community service, was fatally struck by a drunk driver while walking the streets near Old Town Sports Pub in Downtown Manassas.

Prince William County Adult Detention Center Superintendent Peter Meletis shared pertinent details regarding Lizama’s time in custody. Police arrested Lizama immediately following the crash on December 2, 2023, when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Astonishingly, he was released the very next day on a personal recognizance.

This decision now raises questions from the victim’s mother, Kim Burns, about how this case was handled.

Police arrested Lizama a second time on February 2, 2024, when Lizama, this time facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Burns’ death. However, Lizama was released on February 5, 2024, upon posting a $5,000 secured bond, said Meleits.

Potomac Local asked Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth why Lizama was released from jail and about the timeline and circumstances surrounding Lizama’s initial arrest. If Lizama was indeed arrested on December 2, 2023, as indicated in preliminary reports, questions abound as to why he was released expeditiously despite the gravity of the allegations against him.

Reviewing camera footage from the crime scene took weeks, including cell phone video. Police had to obtain warrants to view some of the video, which prolonged the investigation, said Manassas police Sgt. Brett Strumpf.

Moreover, questions regarding the measures taken by the court to ensure Lizama’s compliance with legal proceedings and to mitigate the risk of recurrence while he’s out on bond have arisen. Concerns regarding Lizama’s propensity for driving under the influence and the potential dangers posed to the community necessitate proactive measures to safeguard public safety and uphold the law.

“This is an active case, and therefore, I will not make any statement to the media until the matter is concluded,” Ashworth wrote in an email to Potomac Local.

The top prosecutor forwarded our list of questions to her Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer, who also stonewalled our investigation, noting our records order was denied due to provisions in § 2.2-3706.1, which exclude disclosure of criminal investigative files related to ongoing cases. The office aims to promote governmental transparency and confirm compliance with the request, she added.

Justin Burns lived in Blackstone, Va., and was an Osbourn Park High School graduate in Manassas. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from West Virginia University.

On the night of his death, Burns had planned to meet with some high school friends at the Old Town Sports Pub, who were in town for a class reunion, Burn’s mother told Potomac Local.

He was deeply involved in his community, volunteering with organizations such as the City of Manassas Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and founding Succor Solutions, Inc., a nonprofit specializing in disaster recovery and economic development.

Burns was remembered as a Renaissance man dedicated to service, adventure, and compassion. He is survived by his parents, Roger and Kim, sister Clare Davitt, brother Nicolas, nephew Nicolas Montgomery, and numerous extended family members.

Lizama is due in Prince William County General District Court on March 8, 2024, on charges of inventory manslaughter and DWI at 11:30 a.m. The open proceeding will occur at the courthouse, 9311 Lee Avenue in Manassas.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member!