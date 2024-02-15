Prince William County Public Schools secures grant to cultivate local teachers

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has emerged as one of the 24 distinguished school divisions to be awarded the coveted “Grow Your Own” grant by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), a step towards nurturing local teaching talent.

With cumulative grants to school divisions totaling $1.52 million, PWCS, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), is set to establish registered teacher apprenticeship programs aimed at alleviating teacher recruitment challenges and fostering a robust talent pool within the community.

Expressing enthusiasm for the initiative, Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons stated, “I am proud to continue our commitment to helping school divisions find ways to put exceptional people from their own communities in their local classrooms.” Coons emphasized the pressing need for innovative approaches in addressing teacher shortages and highlighted the collaborative efforts with the National Center for Grow Your Own to tailor effective apprenticeship programs to local contexts.

Dr. LaTanya D. McDade, Superintendent of PWCS, underscored the transformative potential of the Grow Your Own Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program, envisioning it as a beacon of excellence in addressing teacher shortages and nurturing dedicated educators. McDade remarked, “Looking ahead, we envision a future where the Grow Your Own Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program becomes an exemplary model for others to follow.”

This latest grant awarded to PWCS follows a previous allocation to school divisions of $1.78 million in July 2023, reflecting a sustained commitment to developing teacher apprenticeships. During the 2023-2024 school year, a total of 165 teacher apprentices are slated to benefit from the program, receiving crucial financial support and tuition discounts to pursue their teaching aspirations.

McDade said the Grow Your Own program represents a pivotal investment in the future of education, empowering PWCS to harness local talent and address critical teacher recruitment needs. With its focus on affordability and accessibility, this initiative is poised to cultivate a diverse and talented educator workforce reflective of the communities they serve.

Coons and McDade visited Leesylvania Elementary School in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, where grantee awards were announced.

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