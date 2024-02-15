Historic Falmouth’s Counting House up for restoration in Stafford County



A historic building in Stafford County could be in for a significant restoration project as a rare opportunity arises for ownership or long-term lease of the Counting House, a historic gem nestled in Historic Falmouth.

Dating back to circa 1840, this architectural marvel stands at the junction of Gordon Street and River Road, holding within its walls a rich tapestry of history waiting to be revitalized.

The county has requested proposals (RFP) to restore this historic landmark, with crucial deadlines fast approaching. Queries regarding the RFP must be submitted in writing to Stafford’s Procurement Office no later than 11 a.m. on February 20. Subsequently, the final RFP submissions must be electronically lodged with Procurement by 11 a.m. on February 27.

Now under the county’s ownership, the selected party will rehabilitate the structure for commercial purposes, specifically as a professional office. Situated within the Falmouth Redevelopment Area and boasting a historic overlay, restoration plans must secure approval from Stafford’s Architectural Review Board, with a Certificate of Appropriateness imperative. Moreover, adherence to the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation is mandatory.

While the origins of its moniker, “The Counting House,” remain mysterious, historical records attest to its construction by Benjamin Hall around 1840, during Falmouth’s heyday as a bustling deep-water port. Initially serving as a warehouse for cotton, grain, and various agricultural commodities from Virginia, the building transitioned into residential use upon its purchase by the Stiars family in 1852. Since then, it has retained its residential character, with a recent rezoning to B2 enabling its conversion into an office space.

Internally, the Counting House awaits transformation, with its interiors stripped down to the bare studs. While dedicated parking is currently unavailable, an easement exists to facilitate its creation. It is situated near various commercial establishments, including restaurants, real estate agencies, and law offices, and it lies near Belmont and the Gari Melchers Home and Studio.

Prospective respondents to the RFP must possess significant experience in historical restoration, with the added incentive of potential eligibility for state and federal tax credits. The bid opportunity is prominently featured on the state’s eVA Virginia Business Opportunities site, signaling the significance of this endeavor in preserving and revitalizing Historic Falmouth’s architectural heritage.

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