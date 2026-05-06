NOVA Receives Gift for Manassas Trades Center

Northern Virginia Community College and HITT Contracting announced a $300,000 gift from the HITT Contracting Foundation to support the Manassas Skilled Trades Center under construction on NOVA’s Manassas Campus. The three-year investment, revealed during Construction Safety Week, will help expand training in high-demand fields such as automotive, electric vehicles, hybrid systems, diesel power, and facilities maintenance.

The funding names the HITT Energy Innovation Lab inside the 24,000-square-foot facility, which will focus on electrical and advanced trade skills. State data show that electricians remain a top workforce priority in Virginia, with strong demand for technicians who can handle building automation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. The center’s groundbreaking occurred last year, and it is scheduled to open in spring 2027.

NOVA President Anne M. Kress said the partnership creates a learning environment that matches industry needs. HITT Co-President Evan Antonides highlighted the focus on technical skills and safety values. Provost Dr. Molly Lynch called the center a game-changer for preparing students for high-paying careers in the region.

This collaboration addresses Northern Virginia’s growing need for skilled trades professionals to support infrastructure and economic development.

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