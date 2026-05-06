Obituary: Deborah E. Smith (1957-2026)

Deborah E. Smith (Age 68)

Memorial service info

Deborah Ellen Smith

July 5, 1957 — March 30, 2026

Deborah “Ducky” Ellen Smith, 68, of Spring City, TN went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2026.

Deborah had a deep love for the outdoors and found great joy in spending time outside, especially fishing. She was a proud member of the Hook’em Bass Anglers in Woodbridge, Virginia. In addition to her passion for fishing, Deborah was an avid bowler. She was a member of the United States Bowling Congress and the Nation’s Capital Area Bowling Association in Washington, D.C., and even served for a time as a lane inspector.

Deborah dedicated 28 years of service to the Department of the Navy as a civil servant before retiring. Following her retirement, she and her husband, Donald, relocated to Tennessee, where they cherished every moment of their life together.

Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Richard and Betty Jane Carroll; and brother, Thomas Carroll.

Survivors include her loving husband of 27 years, Donald Smith; brothers, Scott (Evelyn) Carroll, Jerry (Mary) Carroll and Mark (Lori) Carroll; numerous nieces, nephews and other loved family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 16th, 2026 in Spring City, TN.