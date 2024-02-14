On the Move: Local students achieve academic excellence

Joseph Lombardi Makes Dean’s List at Georgia College & State University

Joseph Lombardi, a resident of Dumfries, has been recognized for his outstanding academic achievement. Lombardi made the Dean’s List in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.

University of Delaware Recognizes Local Achievers

Several local students have been named to the University of Delaware Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Among them are:

Andrew Bean of Manassas

Emily Buckley of Gainesville

Evan Martin of Bristow

Maya Vydareny of Woodbridge

McDaniel College Student Explores Greece

Jacqueline Kuzma, a senior Mathematics major from Stafford attending McDaniel College, had the opportunity to participate in a study tour to Greece during Jan Term, enriching her academic experience.

Claude Moore Charitable Foundation Grants Over $2.5 Million

The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation recently distributed $2,553,570 in grants to nonprofit organizations primarily serving Loudoun County. These grants aim to support under-resourced populations and individuals living with disabilities, as well as fund nursing scholarships, literacy, and youth leadership programs.

The 2024 grants were initiated by invitation from The Foundation and include support for various organizations such as A Place to Be, Loudoun Literacy Council, Loudoun Youth, Inc., and many more.

Academic Achievements from Various Institutions

SUNY Cortland : Over 2,800 students earned recognition for academic excellence.

: Over 2,800 students earned recognition for academic excellence. WPI : 2,299 undergraduate students achieved Dean’s List status, including James Kuhn, Keira Schoolcraft, and Tristin Youtz from Woodbridge.

: 2,299 undergraduate students achieved Dean’s List status, including James Kuhn, Keira Schoolcraft, and Tristin Youtz from Woodbridge. University of Hartford : Campbell Pagel of Dumfries was named to the President’s and Dean’s List.

: Campbell Pagel of Dumfries was named to the President’s and Dean’s List. Shenandoah University : Alexandra Reid of Manassas was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society.

: Alexandra Reid of Manassas was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society. Emerson College : Harley Novy from Dumfries participated in a comedic production at Emerson Stage.

: Harley Novy from Dumfries participated in a comedic production at Emerson Stage. Georgia Institute of Technology: Several local students graduated and earned academic honors, including Joshua Boisvert who made the Dean’s List.

Dean’s List and Academic Achievements at Various Universities

Eastern Mennonite University : Tatiana Ayala and Hailey Smith of Stafford were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

: Tatiana Ayala and Hailey Smith of Stafford were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The University of Tampa : Ryan Kindel of Gainesville earned dean’s list honors.

: Ryan Kindel of Gainesville earned dean’s list honors. York College of Pennsylvania : Several local students were recognized for academic achievement.

: Several local students were recognized for academic achievement. Albion College : Ellen Chown of Stafford made the Dean’s List.

: Ellen Chown of Stafford made the Dean’s List. Muhlenberg College : Shelby Mejia of Manassas achieved Dean’s List status.

: Shelby Mejia of Manassas achieved Dean’s List status. Frostburg State University : Jessica Howie of Manassas received a Bachelor of Science degree.

: Jessica Howie of Manassas received a Bachelor of Science degree. Augustana College : Abigail Tegtmeyer of Manassas was named to the fall semester Dean’s List.

: Abigail Tegtmeyer of Manassas was named to the fall semester Dean’s List. Hollins University: Several local students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2023 semester.

These achievements highlight local students’ dedication and hard work in pursuing academic excellence. Potomac Local congratulates these high achievers. Send us your local news

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