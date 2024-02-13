Volunteers needed: Help serve home-cooked meals to homeless at Bill Mehr Drop-In Center

Greetings, Prince William – StreetLight Community Ministries needs volunteers to provide a nourishing dinner for 30 people each night at the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center, 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, through March 31. Meals should be prepared at home and provided in disposable aluminum pans or serving trays; drop-off is between 6:15 pm and 7 pm only. Desserts and sides are also appreciated but not required. It’s a fantastic group project, and you’ll feel great knowing you are providing a delicious home-cooked meal for our homeless neighbors! Please visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lowvd4/ to sign up. If you sign up to bring a meal and cannot honor your commitment/make it on time, please email [email protected] or call 571.677.2883.

Back by popular demand, BEACON is bringing back their Scrabble Scramble Fundraiser on February 24, 5 pm-8 pm! The venue has changed; it’s now at Linton Hall School Gym, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow 20136. Tickets for a team of 4 are $120 and include two rounds of competitive Scrabble, food, and drinks. Raffle prizes and 50/50 add to a fun evening for a fantastic cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3SbALec to purchase tickets, and email [email protected] to learn more.

is bringing back their on February 24, 5 pm-8 pm! The venue has changed; it’s now at Linton Hall School Gym, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow 20136. Tickets for a team of 4 are $120 and include two rounds of competitive Scrabble, food, and drinks. Raffle prizes and 50/50 add to a fun evening for a fantastic cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3SbALec to purchase tickets, and email to learn more. You’re under 12 and need to do service hours for school, church, or club, but most agencies want youth volunteers to be at least 12 or older and volunteer with an adult. The wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics has some great ideas on how you can help kids in urgent need of clothing! Help out and feel great as you learn the joy of giving back and making a difference in the lives of kids your age! Please visit www.boxesofbasics.org/young-volunteers for suggestions, email [email protected] , or call 571.338.3369 for more information.

has some great ideas on how you can help kids in urgent need of clothing! Help out and feel great as you learn the joy of giving back and making a difference in the lives of kids your age! Please visit www.boxesofbasics.org/young-volunteers for suggestions, email , or call 571.338.3369 for more information. Capital Caring Health is seeking certified dogs (with their owners) to provide friendly visits to their hospice patients and families. Dogs need to be certified by a dog certifying organization and must be current on shots and a dog license. You’ll feel wonderful knowing your pet will bring much love, comfort, and great joy to those facing life-limiting illnesses. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

is seeking certified dogs (with their owners) to provide friendly visits to their hospice patients and families. Dogs need to be certified by a dog certifying organization and must be current on shots and a dog license. You’ll feel wonderful knowing your pet will bring much love, comfort, and great joy to those facing life-limiting illnesses. Please email to learn more. Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas 20110, is holding its next session of ESL from March 11 to May 22. Classroom Aides on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings, 7 pm-9 pm. No experience is necessary, and you’ll enjoy working with students as they improve their English language skills! An orientation/training will be held on March 3 at 12:30 pm, and a light lunch will be provided. Please email They need volunteers age 18+ to help ason Monday and/or Wednesday evenings, 7 pm-9 pm. No experience is necessary, and you’ll enjoy working with students as they improve their English language skills! An orientation/training will be held on March 3 at 12:30 pm, and a light lunch will be provided. Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

It may be chilly outside, but Girls on The Run Northern Virginia is already preparing for their Spring season, March 4 to May 19! Girls on the Run is more than a running program; it’s also a positive youth development program that teaches key life skills like confidence and teamwork through various activities. They’re looking for volunteer Coaches to coach teams in greater Prince William County for the session. No running experience is needed; just have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

to coach teams in greater Prince William County for the session. No running experience is needed; just have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email to learn more. The fun folks at Habitat for Humanity-Prince William County are holding a Cleanup at the Hylton Boys & Girls Club , 5070 Dale Boulevard, Woodbridge, on February 17, 9 am-3 pm. Volunteers (including volunteers with muscles) are needed to help trim weeds, tear down a couple of sheds, assemble furniture, and stain benches. It’s a terrific way to spend the Presidents Day weekend and the staff at the Boys & Girls Club will appreciate all your hard work! Please visit www.habitatpwc.org and click on their Volunteer Calendar to sign up; email [email protected] to learn more.

are holding a at the , 5070 Dale Boulevard, Woodbridge, on February 17, 9 am-3 pm. Volunteers (including volunteers with muscles) are needed to help trim weeds, tear down a couple of sheds, assemble furniture, and stain benches. It’s a terrific way to spend the Presidents Day weekend and the staff at the Boys & Girls Club will appreciate all your hard work! Please visit www.habitatpwc.org and click on their Volunteer Calendar to sign up; email to learn more. The Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center in Woodbridge needs volunteers aged 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs that allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg on any day and time that would fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must successfully complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. You’ll feel great as you help a resident get back on their feet by helping them find steady employment and become independent again! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

in Woodbridge needs volunteers aged 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs that allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg on any day and time that would fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must successfully complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. You’ll feel great as you help a resident get back on their feet by helping them find steady employment and become independent again! Please email to learn more. Attention Theatre Lovers! Prince William Little Theatre needs volunteers to help build sets for their next play, “Stick Fly,” beginning this Saturday, February 3, 10 am-1 pm through March 2. No experience is necessary. It’s a fantastic way to get involved with a production; behind-the-scenes work like sets are just as important as the actors themselves! Please email [email protected] for more information.

No experience is necessary. It’s a fantastic way to get involved with a production; behind-the-scenes work like sets are just as important as the actors themselves! Please email for more information. Save the Date! Prince William Trails & Streams Coalition is hosting the Neabsco Boardwalk Cleanup March 2, 9 am-12pm. Two locations will be worked on: Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Eagles Park. All ages are welcome and it’s a beautiful chance to get out with the family and beautify these two spots in Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7NlOi for more information and a link to register. Please email [email protected] for more information.

is hosting the March 2, 9 am-12pm. Two locations will be worked on: Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Eagles Park. All ages are welcome and it’s a beautiful chance to get out with the family and beautify these two spots in Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7NlOi for more information and a link to register. Please email for more information. Saved Hands Foundation is marking its 35 th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help, and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

is marking its 35 anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming in August and their to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help, and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email to learn how you can get involved. If you enjoy helping in the kitchen, the staff at SERVE wants to meet you! They’re looking for a volunteer Shelter Kitchen Assistant age 18+ to help the shelter cook on weekdays, 11 am-2 pm. Duties include assisting with meal preparation, serving lunch/cleaning up after the meal, maintaining overall cleanliness of the kitchen, including countertops, dishes, etc., and more. You’ll feel good knowing you’re helping to keep daily kitchen operations going smoothly and also serving a nutritious meal to those coping with homelessness! Please visit https://bit.ly/3UpvFxD for details, and email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

— Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William