Exclusive update: Injured dog recovering well, awaits placement

In an exclusive follow-up to a story brought to you last month, new information has emerged regarding the case of a dog injured after being struck with a projectile.

According to Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr, after consultation with Animal Services, it has been determined that the dog is recuperating well and does not require extensive treatment, as once thought.

Reports from the county’s Animal Services indicate that the dog, whose name remains unknown, is continuing to progress in its recovery. Currently, efforts are underway to evaluate options for placing the dog with a suitable rescue organization or for adoption. Despite diligent efforts, neither the owner nor the dog’s identity has been established.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, January 13, at 8:30 a.m., when officers responded to a distress call in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries.

A concerned resident had discovered the dog, an American Bully estimated to be between one to three years old, with injuries consistent with being struck by a projectile. Prompt action was taken, and the injured animal was taken to a veterinarian for urgent medical attention.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, the focus now shifts to ensuring the continued well-being of the dog and finding a suitable placement where it can receive the care and attention it deserves.