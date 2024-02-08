Publisher’s Post: Tailor’s gift sparks nostalgia for this former newspaper man





My longtime friend, Kenny Loveless, proprietor at Tangs Alterations in Manassas, a Local Spotlight member, and my tailor picked up this mailbox for me at a local antique store. The Manassas Journal Messenger is where my career came into focus and where I put in the time, training, and effort to learn the media business and laid the groundwork to become an entrepreneur.

Hired in 2006 to work at the daily newspaper, I was tasked with helping the salespeople in the bullpen close their deals. I was able to travel around the community, meet the business leaders of our community, and get an education on how to help businesses grow.

Later, as a reporter at sister publications Stafford County Sun and Potomac News in Woodbridge, I learned the ropes of local journalism — and that advertising salespeople make more money, but that’s another story.

The Manassas Journal Messenger was published from the late 1850s to 2009, when it combined with The Potomac News to become News & Messenger. The combined newspaper and the Stafford Sun stopped the presses for the last time in 2012.

Not a day goes by that I’m not reminded of what I learned at that institution: Tell interesting stories about the community, always provide value to your customers, and deliver on your promises.

Here’s to the “JM” and the people who made it great and all the great things that lie ahead for the future of local news.

In Local Spotlight member news, prepare for the Super Bowl with Dixie Bones BBQ’s unbeatable specials! This Saturday and Sunday, swing by their Woodbridge location to enjoy:

– Half Rack Ribs (6 bones) for $17.95

– 1 lb. of smoked wings (12 – 14 wings) for $10.95

– 1 Quart of Chili for $14.95

From tender ribs to flavorful wings, they’ve got everything you need to elevate your gameday spread. Don’t miss out on these delicious deals!

Meanwhile, the Manassas Park Community Center is celebrating Black History through craft! We love handcrafted creations because they tell a story. Take & make a paper treat bookbag to celebrate student Ruby Bridges’ bravery that helped pave the way for the civil rights movement in the American South. Pick up at the front desk.

If you rely on us for local news and haven’t already, please support us by becoming a member, and thank you!