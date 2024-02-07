Manassas councilwoman praises interim city manager, high employee satisfaction

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis provided insights into the ongoing search for a new city manager and discussed the results of a recent city employment satisfaction survey.

According to Coates Ellis, the city’s current state has significantly improved, with Police Chief Douglass Keen serving as the interim city manager. “They’re a lot better now with Chief Keen on board as the interim. That was the best thing we could have, mean to get through a very, in my opinion, unstable time.”

Keen took over as interim city manager in November following the resignation of longtime manager Patrick Pate, who left for Winston-Salem, N.C. His departure came after the council gave him a pay raise earlier in the year, bringing his annual salary to $248,207.

According to council members, Pate returned to his native state to be closer to family.

Highlighting the significance of a recent employment satisfaction survey, Coates Ellis noted a high response rate, with over 50% of the city government employees participating.

She pointed out a notable satisfaction rate of 90-94%, particularly regarding leadership, and emphasized the absence of significant issues in previous years’ surveys. Coates Ellis attributed the improved morale in December to Chief Keane’s tenure, indicating a sense of relief among staff.

Regarding the city council’s role, Coates Ellis clarified their responsibility to hire the city manager, who, in turn, manages the staff. She emphasized the importance of adhering to hierarchical structures and refraining from direct staff management to maintain stability.

When asked about potential undue pressure from the council on resigning employees, Coates Ellis stated she was not privy to such details, reiterating her adherence to her role and expressing surprise at any disruptions caused.

Regarding specific areas identified for improvement in the survey, Coates Ellis cited communication, career advancement opportunities, recognition for performance, and technology updates as key priorities.

Coates Ellis was the top vote-getter in her most recent re-election in 2022 and is the only Republican on the council.

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