Former Manassas Councilwoman Lynn Forkell-Greene Discusses Delegate Resignation, City Council Shakeup, and Development Challenges in Manassas

In the latest episode of the Potomac Local News podcast, host Uriah Kiser sat down with former Manassas City Councilwoman Lynn Forkell-Greene to unpack a whirlwind week in local politics and ongoing development issues facing the city.

Forkell-Greene, a longtime community advocate and active voice in Manassas affairs, provided insight into the surprise resignation of Delegate Michelle Maldonado and its ripple effects on city leadership.

Delegate Resignation and Council Impact

Maldonado announced her resignation from the Virginia House of Delegates effective May 31, citing a career opportunity in AI in Washington, D.C. The move, which came shortly after her reelection, has surprised many residents and triggered a special election for the seat.

The Democratic Party has tapped sitting Manassas City Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna to run for the open delegate position. As a result, Vasquez Luna has withdrawn from her reelection bid for City Council, eliminating the need for a Democratic primary.

This leaves three open seats on the Manassas City Council heading into the November election. The Democratic slate now consists of:

Jill Spall (current School Board Chair)

Diane Lane

Helen Zurita

Teresa Coats Ellis, the sole Republican on the council, is running for reelection. Forkell-Greene noted the presence of independent voters in Manassas and emphasized the importance of resident voices in the upcoming races.

When asked if she plans to run for one of the open council seats, Forkell-Greene said she remains deeply committed to the city but has not made a final decision. “For the last nine years, I have been a huge advocate for our city, and I continue to do that in the capacity that I’m currently in,” she shared.

Additional Political Context

The discussion also touched on Mayor Michelle Davis Younger’s decision to step down early from her second term, which will trigger yet another special election. Forkell-Greene and Kiser highlighted taxpayer costs associated with repeated special elections and broader challenges in Richmond, including the state budget stalemate and low approval ratings for Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Development Concerns at The Landing at Cannon Branch

Forkell-Greene attended the recent Manassas Planning Commission meeting (not streamed online) focused on The Landing at Cannon Branch, also known as the Gateway development near the old DMV on Godwin Drive.

Residents who purchased homes there bought into a vision of a vibrant, mixed-use community anchored by a brewery/restaurant, commercial services, and walkable amenities. However, the original brewery anchor never materialized, and commercial development has lagged.

“The residents who bought over here bought into this vision where their homes would be on one side of the street and they could walk across to the other side,” Forkell-Greene explained. She stressed the need for infrastructure-first planning, better communication from the city and developers (Buchanan Partners), and accountability to the original community vision rather than pivoting to other uses like additional low-income housing.

The city’s increased role as both property owner and applicant in these projects raises concerns about resident input and long-term planning, especially with other city-owned sites like the former Marsteller Middle School, Mathis Shopping Center, and Old Town Insight properties in play.

Forkell-Greene also encouraged residents to participate in the Parks and Recreation survey to help protect the E.G. Smith ball fields (formerly GMBL) near Route 28 from potential alternative development, such as data centers.

What Does Manassas Need?

The conversation ended with a call for greater resident engagement. Kiser asked listeners living in Manassas to share in the comments what they believe the city needs most — whether more retail, restaurants, parks, or other amenities — as development continues.

Listen to the full conversation for more details, analysis, and Forkell-Greene’s perspective on these fast-moving issues.