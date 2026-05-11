Prince William Prince William weighs Legacy at Kline retirement community; Dumfries data center plan rebranded By Potomac Local News Published May 11, 2026 at 3:00PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors