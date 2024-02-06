Call to Action: Girls on the Run seek volunteer coaches

Greetings, Prince William – The Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center in Woodbridge needs volunteers age 21+ to assist their residents in finding jobs, including jobs that allow for remote work. Meetings would be held with shelter residents at Hilda Barg on any day and time that would fit the volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers must complete a background check; computer and job searching experience is a must. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

BEACON for English Language & Literacy is recruiting Volunteer Teachers for their spring classes, March 18–June 6. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://bit.ly/3vyTJ73 or email [email protected] for more information.

is recruiting for their spring classes, March 18–June 6. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://bit.ly/3vyTJ73 or email [email protected] for more information. Back by popular demand, BEACON is also bringing back their Scrabble Scramble Fundraiser on February 24, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Manassas Baptist Church (8730 Sudley Road, Manassas 20110)! Tickets for a team of 4 are $120.00, and include two rounds of competitive Scrabble, food, and drinks. Raffle prizes and 50/50 add to a fun evening for a fantastic cause! Please visit https://bit.ly/3SbALec to purchase tickets, and email [email protected] to learn more.

Brain Injury Services (BIS) urgently needs volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org for more information; email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

urgently needs volunteers to be (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Helping a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org for more information; email [email protected] to learn how you can help. Capital Caring Health is seeking certified dogs (with their owners) to provide friendly visits to their hospice patients and families. Dogs need to be certified by a dog certifying organization and must be current on shots and a dog license. You’ll feel wonderful knowing your pet will bring much love, comfort, and great joy to those facing life-limiting illnesses. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

is seeking (with their owners) to provide friendly visits to their hospice patients and families. Dogs need to be certified by a dog certifying organization and must be current on shots and a dog license. You’ll feel wonderful knowing your pet will bring much love, comfort, and great joy to those facing life-limiting illnesses. Please email [email protected] to learn more. It may be chilly outside, but Northern Virginia is already preparing for their Spring season, March 4 to May 19! Girls on the Run is more than a running program; it’s also a positive youth development program that teaches key life skills like confidence and teamwork through various activities. They’re looking for volunteer Coaches to coach teams in greater Prince William County for the session. No running experience is needed; just have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

to coach teams in greater Prince William County for the session. No running experience is needed; just have a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season, with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/3tD9md1. Please email [email protected] to learn more. The fun folks at Habitat for Humanity-Prince William County are holding a Cleanup at the Hylton Boys & Girls Club, 5070 Dale Boulevard, Woodbridge, on February 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Volunteers (including volunteers with muscles) are needed to help trim weeds, tear down a couple sheds, assemble furniture and stain benches. It’s a terrific way to spend the Presidents Day weekend and the staff at the Boys & Girls Club will appreciate all your hard work! Please visit www.habitatpwc.org and click on their Volunteer Calendar to sign up, email [email protected] to learn more.

Nature Lovers! Beginning in February, Leopold’s Preserve is holding their monthly Saturday Volunteer Days the third Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Volunteers age 13+ are welcome; volunteers age 13-17 must volunteer with a parent/guardian. Rotating activities include trail maintenance, invasive plant management, and brush clearing. Please visit https://bit.ly/47E4u5n for more details, and register at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more.

is holding their monthly Saturday Volunteer Days the third Saturday of each month, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. are welcome; volunteers age 13-17 must volunteer with a parent/guardian. Rotating activities include trail maintenance, invasive plant management, and brush clearing. Please visit https://bit.ly/47E4u5n for more details, and register at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Please email [email protected] or call 571.358.2098 to learn more. Attention Theatre Lovers! Prince William Little Theatre needs volunteers to help build sets for their next play “Stick Fly” beginning this Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through March 2. No experience necessary. It’s a fantastic way to get involved with a production; behind-the-scenes, work like sets are just as important as the actors themselves! Please email [email protected] for more information.

needs to help build sets for their next play “Stick Fly” beginning this Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through March 2. No experience necessary. It’s a fantastic way to get involved with a production; behind-the-scenes, work like sets are just as important as the actors themselves! Please email [email protected] for more information. Save the Date! Prince William Trails & Streams Coalition is hosting the Neabsco Boardwalk Cleanup March 2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Two locations will be worked on: Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Eagles Park. All ages are welcome and it’s a wonderful chance to get out with the family and beautify these two spots in Prince William County! Please visit https://bit.ly/3U7NlOi for more information and a link to register. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Saved Hands Foundation is marking their 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved.

is marking their 35th anniversary this year, and they have a busy schedule ahead! If you enjoy event planning, they need your skills to help them prepare for their upcoming Community Health Fair/Backpack Giveaway in August and their Gala to celebrate 35 years in October. Admin skills are a tremendous help and a desire to connect with the community will do much to make these events successful! Please call Pam at 571.406.5112 or email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. If you enjoy helping in the kitchen, the staff at SERVE wants to meet you! They’re looking for a volunteer Shelter Kitchen Assistant age 18+ to help the shelter cook on weekdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Duties include assisting with meal preparation, serving lunch/cleaning up after the meal, maintaining overall cleanliness of the kitchen including countertops, dishes, etc. and more. You’ll feel good knowing you’re helping to keep daily kitchen operations going smoothly and also serving nutritious meals to those coping with homelessness! Please visit https://bit.ly/3UpvFxD for details, and email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

— Information submitted by Volunteer Prince William