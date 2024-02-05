Crimson Coward unleashes Nashville Hot Chicken sensation at Embrey Mill

Crimson sandwich Children’s meal

Embrey Mill Town Center is about to get a spicy kick with the grand opening of Crimson Coward, a restaurant specializing in Nashville-inspired Hot Chicken sandwiches. I recently took my family to try the menu and interviewed Nabil Asad, the owner of the Crimson Coward franchise, to delve into the details of this new culinary venture.

Asad, with a rich history in the restaurant business, mentioned that while Crimson Coward is different from the Subway venture he opened in Aquia Town Center 30 years ago, the operation shares some similarities. He emphasized the commitment to freshness, with no on-site freezers, ensuring everything is made to order, just like Subway. Notably, the chicken is prepared in plain view of customers, breaking away from the conventional kitchen-behind-a-wall approach.

Asad owns multiple restaurant concepts in various states, including Tropical Smoothie Cafés, Sweet Frog, and a Five Guys franchise in Seattle. He opened his first Crimson Coward a year ago in Woodbridge.

“I gotta like the food first because I know I could operate the franchise,” he said. His decision to invest in Crimson Coward stemmed from his enjoyment of the food after visiting one of the California locations.

During our visit, we ordered a variety of sandwiches, including the classic Boneless Breast with Crimson Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, and Brioche Bun and a “homestyle” version with Toasted Bread and Melted American Cheese. The spiciness level ranged from mild to medium, with the latter just right.

Children are not forgotten at Crimson Coward, as they offer a kid’s meal with chicken tenders, French fries, and toast. Despite the lack of seasoning on the chicken, the seasoned fries proved too much for our little girl’s taste buds.

Asad, reflecting on his journey, expressed gratitude to Stafford County, where he opened his first Subway store in his 20s. “That was my first store,” he said. “So this is where I started. And I’m very, very thankful and faithful for Stafford because this was my beginning,” said Asad.

The opening of Crimson Coward adds another chapter to his successful restaurant ventures. Seven locations are in the works, including one in Fredericksburg, near Mary Washington University.

The restaurant at 825 Wonder Road, just off Courthouse Road near Interstate 95, will open today, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

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