Missing Stafford County man found dead

Fredericksburg police found the body of the 22-year-old Darius Appiah, who had been reported missing by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on January 25.

Police found the body in Hazel Run, at the intersection of Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. As part of the investigative process, Appiah’s body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

City patrol officers, the Fredericksburg fire and rescue crews, and members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office helped recover the body.

At 1:50 p.m., the recovery efforts concluded with the identification th. Mr. Appiah’s next of kin were notified this afternoon.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to Appiah or the events leading up to his disappearance to contact the police at 540-373-3122. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, text messages can be sent to “847-411” with the keyword “FPDtip” followed by the tip.

Additionally, the FPD Tip app, available for Android and iPhones, offers another avenue for providing information. The app can be found by searching “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.