Drug-related disturbance unveils unusual trio at North Stafford Arby’s

A routine disturbance call led Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies to uncover a suspected drug-related bathroom party at the Arby’s located at 418 Garrisonville Road on January 31.

Deputies J.A. Martin and B.E. Vaughn responded to reports of a disturbance at the fast-food establishment around 8:47 p.m. Witnesses reported that two men and a woman, exhibiting erratic behavior, entered the single-use bathroom together, prompting suspicions among the restaurant’s patrons.

Upon investigation, deputies discovered signs of drug use throughout the bathroom. All three suspects were detained and displayed visible signs of being under the influence.

Contrary to their nonchalant demeanor, a subsequent search incident to arrest revealed that one male and the female had suspected controlled substances. The suspects, evidently disappointed in their failed endeavor to enjoy a meal, were not granted access to the slow-roasted beef sandwich at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said.

Brian Haley, 24, of Manassas, and Autumn Seboria, 19, of Stafford, face charges of possession of controlled substances and public intoxication. They are currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Derrick Eady, 22, of Stafford, is charged with public intoxication and will be held until sober, stated the sheriff’s office.

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