Rebellion Bourbon Bar aims to make Fredericksburg a foodie destination

Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen adds a new niche to downtown Fredericksburg – a bourbon bar for those who want a good cocktail at the day’s end. The eatery pays tribute to the area’s history with over 180 bourbons and whiskeys on the wall, signature cocktails, and a locally sourced menu.

Launched in 2020, Rebellion arrived in Fredericksburg with the help of Joel Griffin and David Stallard. Griffin serves as President, and Stallard is Vice President of Operations.

The Rebellion concept, taking its name from a conflict arising from whiskey taxes during George Washington’s post-war presidency, originated in Washington, D.C., where it was named one of “America’s Best Bourbon Bars” by The Bourbon Review in 2019 and expanded to Arlington and Wilmington, N.C.

Rebellion offers brunch, happy hour, and a full menu with weekly specials. Griffin admitted he never orders the same meal twice – he appreciates the handheld specials, usually paired with a Scotch. Stallard enjoys a classic Old-Fashioned with chicken wings, smoked for three hours before frying.

The menu features Southern-American cuisine, with whiskey as an ingredient in many dishes. They plan to add a new dessert menu soon.

Griffin explained the restaurant had to find clever solutions to stay alive in its first 18 months. Construction was completed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Rebellion focused on offering take-away meals and providing catering to private locations. They were able to open the doors in November 2021 with masks and socially-distanced tables.

Rebellion has gathered a devoted customer base in the years since and actively contributed to the downtown dining scene. The building was designed to recognize the area’s significant history; the second and third floors were opened to reveal the original beams, and Fraser Woodworks, a local woodshop, resurfaced the bar’s countertop. According to its website, the restaurant has the oldest bar surface in the area.

The downtown scene was a significant reason for choosing Fredericksburg. Griffin has lived in the area for over 20 years and noted the vibrant foodie scene. While the area is “not yet on the map as a foodie destination,” he believes it is headed that way.

Griffin noted award-winning chefs, locally focused restaurants, and the vibe of downtown Fredericksburg all create a unique experience. The historical area of Fredericksburg was a fitting location for a bar named after the Whiskey Rebellion. Griffin said Rebellion is intended as a place where people can gather for a glass of bourbon and agree or disagree on many subjects.

Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen became a recognized name in 2023 when Whisky Advocate noted it as one of the top 101 whisky bars in the U.S. This year, Garden & Gun named it one of the top nine Temples of Whiskey in the South. Both magazines noted the selection of local and Southern-made bourbons and the classical pub-style menu.

Griffin and Stallard recognized the importance of service, food, and drink quality to their success. The bar typically has 45 employees, with seasonal staff increases. The venue is involved in city-wide events, such as Main Street Downtown Affair and Fredericksburg’s Restaurant Week.

Riphean Hospitality, Rebellion’s parent group founded by Griffin and Stallard, recently purchased Castiglia’s, a long-established Italian restaurant and bar at the corner of William and Charles Streets. The group also operates Port Oysteria. The Port is currently open as a brewery and beer garden and will launch its seafood restaurant in May, featuring locally sourced oysters with a raw bar.

In addition to being a restaurateur, Griffin has served on the Stafford Economic Development Authority and was recently named to Fredericksburg’s EDA. In 2023, he ran to represent Fredericksburg in Virginia’s State Senate, a seat now held by Tara Durant.

Rebellion is at 309 William Street in Fredericksburg. It is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.