Manassas police make arrest in recent shooting incident

In connection with the shooting incident in the Brentwood neighborhood on January 14, 2024, Manassas City Police have arrested 33-year-old William Callaway. He was apprehended on January 25, and was found illegally carrying a concealed weapon at the time of his arrest, said police spokeswoman Alexis Williams.

Callaway is currently held without bond at the Prince William Detention Center, facing charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. This arrest follows the earlier incident where a 31-year-old male victim was shot in the leg near the intersection of Digges Road and Forum Way.

Callaway is charged with malicious wounding and with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is due in a Prince Wiliam County General District Courtroom for a bond hearing on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation, led by Detective J. Agule of the Manassas City Police Department, is ongoing. Residents with information about the incident are urged to contact Detective Agule at 703-257-8040.