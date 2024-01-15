Shooting victim found at Digges Road

One person was found suffering a gunshot wound at Digges Road near the intersection of Bruton Parish Court, near the Canterbury Village shopping plaza in Manassas, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

It’s unclear if the victim was found lying on a street or inside a home. Police have released a few details on the case and aren’t expected to release the report until tomorrow, Jan. 16, 2024.

Posted to the city police department’s social media:

The investigation shows this was a shooting with 1 victim suffering from an extremity wound that has been transported to a local area hospital. We believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

More as we have it.