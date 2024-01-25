Stafford Republican Board of Supervisors members endorse Anderson

In a significant development for upcoming Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race, Derrick Anderson, a Special Forces Green Beret and candidate, announced that his campaign had garnered endorsements from all three Republican members of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

Expressing his gratitude, Anderson said, “I appreciate the support from these dedicated public servants. I look forward to fighting alongside them to improve the lives of Stafford County residents.”

Anderson, who grew up in Spotsylvania County, emphasized his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the community, attributing them to what he referred to as “Biden’s failed presidency.” He outlined his campaign’s focus on taking on key issues, including securing the border and restoring America’s standing in the world.

Crystal Vanuch, past Chair of the Board of Supervisors and a former contender for the congressional seat in the 2022 GOP primary, voiced her full support for Anderson. Vanuch highlighted their discussions on federal issues impacting localities and taxpayers, endorsing Anderson as the candidate who understands the district and is poised to fight for its residents in Congress.

Meg Bohmke, the current Chair of the Board of Supervisors, joined the endorsement, emphasizing the need for a representative who will advocate for the district, secure the border, and strengthen the economy. Bohmke urged others to rally behind Anderson, noting his roots in the 7th District and his deserving support.

Darrell English, representing the Hartwood District on the Board of Supervisors, echoed the sentiment, calling on voters to support Anderson, a local figure dedicated to serving the community and the country.

This marks Anderson’s second run at the 7th District Congressional seat. In 2022, he ran in a crowded party Primary Election.

The race has become more complex with Vega endorsing Cameron Hamilton, a Navy SEAL combat veteran and former Homeland Security division director. Vega, the party nominee in the 2022 race, supported Hamilton at the Prince William County Republican Committee meeting this week. Her nod comes after similar endorsements from Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Bob Good (R-Virginia, 5th District).

The endorsements come amid a competitive landscape, with eight Republicans, including Anderson, and eight Democrats, such as Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, Margaret Franklin, Brianna Sewell, and Elizabeth Guzman, vying for the open seat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Notably, incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger has opted not to seek reelection, aiming to run for Virginia’s governorship in 2025.

As the candidates vie for the open seat, Virginia’s Presidential Primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024. Early voting is underway, both by mail and in person. Find where to vote early.