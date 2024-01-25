England Run brandishing arrest

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Two 18-year-old Stafford men received an early morning ride to Rappahannock Regional Jail after chasing, assaulting, and brandishing a firearm towards a victim.”

“On January 23 at approximately 12:51 a.m. Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to the area of the England Run North Apartments for a disturbance call. The victim online with our Communications Officers advised a group of people chased her, broke the rear window of her vehicle, and brandished a firearm. Fearing for the victim’s safety, Deputy Edwards quickly arrived on scene and made contact with the victim and her friends.”

“The juvenile victim advised while finishing a food delivery, she observed a vehicle filled with known acquaintances following her. Two of the suspects were 18 years old, while the other two suspects were juveniles. Trying to avoid a confrontation, the victim attempted to meet up with nearby friends. In the process of that, the four suspects chased the victim down. The two juvenile suspects assaulted the victim as the two 18-year-old suspects encouraged them. The victim’s friends arrived and began taking the victim out of harm’s way, but not before one of the 18-year-old suspects broke the victim’s rear window, brandished a firearm, and made threats.”

“The first 18-year-old suspect was charged with destruction of property, brandishing a firearm, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The second 18-year-old suspect was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as, it was discovered he was wanted out of Stafford County for another charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Suspect one was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond while suspect two was held on a $1,000 secured bond. Criminal complaints for assault by mob are pending for both juvenile suspects.”