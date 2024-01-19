Stafford deputies prevent teen suicide

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office intervened in a teen suicide attempt on Wednesday afternoon.

On January 17 at 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a distress call from a teenager contacting the suicide crisis hotline. Rushing to an undisclosed school in south Stafford, they found the juvenile hanging from playground equipment with a belt around his neck.

Deputy J.J. Holetzky quickly lifted the juvenile to relieve neck pressure, and Deputy M.A. Floirendo assisted in removing the belt. Deputies J.A. Buzzard and C.D. Brown secured the young man, ensuring his safety. Medical professionals confirmed no serious injuries, and the deputies transported him to the hospital for mental health treatment.

Major Shawn Kimmitz commended the prompt actions of the deputies. The incident highlights law enforcement’s commitment to community well-being, he said.

The sheriff’s office encouraged those who need help with mental health crises to call the crisis hotline number, 988.