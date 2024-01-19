Driver killed in North Stafford crash on I-95

Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 16, at 1:45 a.m., on Interstate 95 at the 146-mile marker, near Garrisonville Road.

According to Virignia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Lord Elsun J. Warren of Fredericksburg, Va., was heading south on I-95 when it veered off the left side of the roadway and collided with a jersey wall.

Warren, the driver of the Nissan, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Stafford Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. It’s noted that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities consider speed as a contributing factor to the crash.