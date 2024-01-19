Don’t move the board: Fredericksburg uses unique snow measurement technique

Fredericksburg Battalion Chief Jack McGovern revealed an unconventional yet effective method employed by the city to measure snow accumulation. If you come across plywood adorned with orange markings in specific locations, rest assured that it’s not a random installation but a crucial part of reporting snow data to the National Weather Service.

These snow measuring boards, currently numbering four, were utilized during the recent snow event and have been strategically placed at Walker Grant Middle School, Dixon Park, Memorial Park, and the Ballfields/Community Garden across from Wicklow Drive.

McGovern, also the city’s Deputy Emergency Manager, emphasized the importance of not disturbing these installations, as they play a vital role in providing accurate snowfall information.

McGovern says the locations for the boards were chosen for being flat, obstruction-free, not prone to snow drifts, easily accessible, and situated on city Property. The latitude and longitude for each site are recorded and shared with the National Weather Service.

Fredericksburg has been measuring snow using this method since 2016.

Today, snow continues to spread across the region, with Winter Storm Warnings issued for portions of Northern Virginia. Fredericksburg is under a winter weather advisory, with about an inch of snow forecasted to fall on top of the three inches that fell over the area earlier this week.

Low pressure off the Carolina coast and an upper-level shortwave from the Midwest contribute to the winter weather. According to the National Weather Service, lingering snow showers are possible through late Friday afternoon or evening.

In the short term, low pressure intensifies off the East Coast from Saturday through Sunday night, leading to extreme cold and gusty winds. Upslope snow accumulations taper off on Saturday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 28, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 34. Saturday and Sunday nights will be mostly clear, with lows around 17 and 15, respectively.