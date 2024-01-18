Occoquan community supports 8 displaced by apartment fire

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta: “Understanding that in a community like Occoquan we are all neighbors, many of you have inquired about how you might support those impacted by the fire [that displaced eight people] at 116 Washington Street in Occoquan. After considering the best means of offering support and consultation with some of those affected, Occoquan Town Council Member Eliot Perkins has taken the lead in establishing a GoFundMe page to raise money for those affected. All proceeds will be distributed evenly among the 6 housing units impacted by the fire.”

“If you would like to contribute please go to gofund.me/c4cc641a. Thank you in advance for your consideration and generosity.”