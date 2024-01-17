Eight displaced after apartment fire; Flames break out at Chick-fil-A

Apartment building on Washington Street in Occoquan Chick-fil-A at Sowder Village Square

The Prince William County Fire Department responded to two separate incidents involving fires in different buildings today.

At 6:19 a.m., fire crews were called to the Chick-fil-A in the 9900 block of Sowder Village Square near Manassas. Units swiftly responded to reports of the building on fire, discovering flames emanating from the rear of the structure upon arrival. The fire caused moderate damage to the establishment, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.

Investigations by the Fire Marshal’s Office revealed that the fire was triggered when staff members activated a heater in the trash room, unaware of combustible materials nearby. Currently, the operational status of the restaurant remains unknown, said Smolksy.

At 12:26 a.m., county fire crews rushed to the 100 block of Washington Street in Occoquan following reports of an apartment building engulfed in flames. Arriving at the scene, crews encountered smoke and fire in a six-unit apartment building.

Quick-thinking neighbors played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all occupants, alerting them to evacuate the building promptly. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. However, the fire caused extensive damage, rendering the structure unsafe for occupancy, as determined by the Building Official.

Eight adults from the six affected units are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office continues its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.