“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On January 12 at 11:03 a.m., officers responded to the Longview Apartments located in the 13700 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a resident of the complex, identified as the accused, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and brandished it towards a maintenance worker who was in the parking lot. The parties eventually separated. At one point, the accused fired multiple rounds into the air before being detained without incident by arriving officers. No injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Deandrae Ladale SPRADLEY, was arrested. Arrested on January 12: [No Photo Available] Deandrae Ladale SPRADLEY, 46, of 13711 Lynn Street in Woodbridge. Charged with willful discharge of firearm in public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and brandishing. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $3,000 Secured Bond.”

Prince William Police Department: “Commercial Burglary – On January 15 at 8:17 a.m., officers responded to Potomac Mills Mobil Gas located at 14496 Gideon Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 6:00 p.m. on January 14 and 8:00 a.m. on January 15, entry was forced into the building through a rear bay door and then into the office area and ATM. An undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products were reported missing.”

“Residential Burglary – On January 12 at 1:06 p.m., officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 1900 block of Scarlet Pine Road in Dumfries between 3:00 p.m. on January 5 and 7:00 a.m. on January 8. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence. Cabinets were reported missing.”

“Residential Burglary – On January 11 at 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 9700 block of Sunrise Court in Manassas to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 8:30 a.m. on January 10 and 8:00 p.m. on January 11, entry was made into the home through the unsecured front door. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On January 14 at 11:57 a.m., officers responded to the Riverside Station Apartments located in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 28-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck and struck her before the parties separated. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Quinton Jaquille THOMAS, was arrested. Arrested on January 14: Quinton Jaquille THOMAS, 33, of 47 Acadia Street in Stafford. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On January 11 at 11:02 p.m., officers responded to The Crossings at Summerland Apartments located in the 13700 block of Keelingwood Close in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed, the victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim before grabbing his neck. The parties eventually separated, and the accused fled the apartment. While investigating the incident, the accused returned to the apartment, and was detained without incident. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alvaro Jasmany TOLEDO-GARCIA, was arrested. Arrested on January 11: Alvaro Jasmany TOLEDO-GARCIA, 27, of 3931 Sunny Brook Court in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery on a Corrections Officer – On January 13 at 5:56 p.m., officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC) located at 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a corrections officer was assisting an inmate of the facility, identified as the accused, when the inmate grabbed the officer’s arm and pulled their arm into the cell. The officer was able to separate from the accused and sustained minor injuries to their hand. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jamal Donniel JAMES, was charged. Charged on January 13: [No Photo Available]

Jamal Donniel JAMES, 34, of no fixed address. Charged with assault and battery on an ADC officer. Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated.”