Heavy rain, stormy overnight late Friday | Water’s End Brewery sponsors

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “As a potent frontal system pushes through the region, flooding and strong winds will impact portions of the area today. The wind sticks around much of the weekend while the coldest air mass of the season arrives early/mid next week.”

Today

There is a chance of rain, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms before 1 am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 am and 4 am, then a chance of rain after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 44. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 16 to 22 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of rain before 7 am. Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.