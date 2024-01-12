Stafford Democrats caucus will get late start on Saturday, Jan. 12

Late tonight, there is word that the Stafford Democrats’ nominating caucus will start later than planned.

As we told you earlier this month, county Democrats will meet to nominate candidates for the Stafford Democratic Committee for the 2024-25 term. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road.

Officials had planned to start the caucus at 9 a.m.

The delay results from a scheduling error on the county’s part. A contractor will be testing the government centers’s fire alarm, an annual test, says fire chief Joseph Cardello.

Once new officers are sworn in, the Democrats will hold their first meeting of the year following the caucus.

Former Stafford County Democratic Committee Chairman Clifford Henizer is running to replace Abagail Spanberger in the 7th Congressional District, which includes Stafford, Spotsylvania, eastern Prince William counties, and Fredericksburg.

A Heinzer press release states, “Motivated to action by the frustration he has heard during thousands of conversations with voters over government’s inability to get anything done on issues that impact their daily lives, he wants to see Congress focus more on legislating and less on conflict intended only to generate sound bites. He believes that putting the common good before the demands of well-funded special interests, and demonstrating that the House can do its job, despite the failure to get anything done in 2023, are both crucial to restoring confidence in our democracy.”

Heinzer is a member of the VFW and the Special Forces Association and also served as the Political Action Chair of the NAACP’s Stafford Branch.