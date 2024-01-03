Stafford Democrats to caucus Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Stafford County Democratic Committee: “The Stafford County Democratic Committee hereby issues this “Call to Caucus” to notify Democrats of the upcoming committee reorganization to be held on Sat., Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Board Chambers. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in. Only those Democrats who have filled out a Caucus Participation Form by 9 a.m. or are in line to do so will be allowed to participate in the election of committee members for the 2024-2025 term. The caucus will be followed by a meeting of the newly-formed committee where officers will be elected.”