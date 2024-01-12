Exploding meat: Today, we debuted a new ad format on Potomac Local News for Dixie Bones, and I couldn’t be more excited.
- It’s called the Likable Ad, and, just like a Facebook or Instagram post, you can like the ad and show some love to small businesses that support local news in our communities.
- The most remarkable thing about the new ad format is that it bursts with customizable images when you “like” it.
- In Dixie Bones’ case, it’s exploding meat. What else would it be?
- Please support Dixie Bones and the other small restaurants that are working to provide great food, service, and jobs to their employees.
- As we’ve reported, inflation and a new meals tax in Prince William County have taken their toll on small restaurant owners. So, when you eat out, support local.
An event for your Saturday: “ECPI University Open House; For adult learners looking to pursue their college and career goals in 2024, ECPI University is holding an Open House on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at our Northern Virginia campus at 10021 Balls Ford Rd #100, Manassas, VA 20109.”
- Please submit your events FREE to our calendar.
Wet weather: There’s more rain in our forecast, sponsored by Waters End Brewery.
Chicken head: Mike Salmon’s story about a man who found what appeared to be a chicken’s head in his dinner was the most-viewed story on our website this week.
Restaurant Week: It’s almost time to taste some of the restaurants you’ve been meaning to get to during Fredericksburg’s Winter Restaurant Week.
- Members can read all about it. Please become a member today — your contribution helps us pay our reporters.
What we’re working on: Our reporters always look out for you and the following big stories. Here’s what is coming to you in the next few days:
- Caitlyn Meisner looks at the first remarks from newly-elected Prince William Board County Supervisor Chair Deshundra Jefferson, who promises a new day on the body that governs Virginia’s second-largest jurisdiction.
- Charity McCoy will tell us about continuing preparations for a new passenger jet service at the Manassas Regional Airport.
- Mike Salmon will show us how Fredericksburg works to build a better bicycle network.
Have a great weekend, and thanks for your continued support of local news in our communities.
Uriah Kiser
Publisher
Potomac Local News