Exploding meat. What else would it be?

Exploding meat: Today, we debuted a new ad format on Potomac Local News for Dixie Bones, and I couldn’t be more excited.

It’s called the Likable Ad, and, just like a Facebook or Instagram post, you can like the ad and show some love to small businesses that support local news in our communities.

The most remarkable thing about the new ad format is that it bursts with customizable images when you “like” it.

In Dixie Bones’ case, it’s exploding meat. What else would it be?

Please support Dixie Bones and the other small restaurants that are working to provide great food, service, and jobs to their employees.

As we’ve reported, inflation and a new meals tax in Prince William County have taken their toll on small restaurant owners. So, when you eat out, support local.

An event for your Saturday: “ECPI University Open House; For adult learners looking to pursue their college and career goals in 2024, ECPI University is holding an Open House on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at our Northern Virginia campus at 10021 Balls Ford Rd #100, Manassas, VA 20109.”

Please submit your events FREE to our calendar.

Wet weather: There’s more rain in our forecast, sponsored by Waters End Brewery.

Chicken head: Mike Salmon’s story about a man who found what appeared to be a chicken’s head in his dinner was the most-viewed story on our website this week.

Restaurant Week: It’s almost time to taste some of the restaurants you’ve been meaning to get to during Fredericksburg’s Winter Restaurant Week.

Members can read all about it. Please become a member today — your contribution helps us pay our reporters.

What we’re working on: Our reporters always look out for you and the following big stories. Here’s what is coming to you in the next few days:

Caitlyn Meisner looks at the first remarks from newly-elected Prince William Board County Supervisor Chair Deshundra Jefferson, who promises a new day on the body that governs Virginia’s second-largest jurisdiction.

Charity McCoy will tell us about continuing preparations for a new passenger jet service at the Manassas Regional Airport.

Mike Salmon will show us how Fredericksburg works to build a better bicycle network.

Have a great weekend, and thanks for your continued support of local news in our communities.

Uriah Kiser

Publisher

Potomac Local News