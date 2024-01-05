Charges filed after shots fired at Potomac Mills

Prince William Police Department: “Attempted Malicious Wounding *ARRESTS – On January 2, 2024, officers concluded the investigation into the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in a parking lot in the 14600 block of Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge on July 20, 2023. During the investigation, officers were able to identify and obtained warrants for two men who shot during the altercation. The incident stemmed from a previous dispute involving other known parties. While investigating the incident, one of the accused tampered with evidence. One of the suspects, identified as Gabriel Alexander BRUINS, was served on

January 2 while in custody at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, while the second suspect, identified as Kalill Gary GILL, was located in the Woodbridge area and taken into custody without incident the following day. Arrested between January 2-3: Gabriel Alexander BRUINS, 22, of 3519 Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge. Charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated. Kalill Gary GILL, 20, of 3328 Wyndale Court in Woodbridge. Charged with attempted malicious wounding, evidence tampering, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On July 20 at 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot located in the 14600 block of Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. At one point during the encounter, the woman contacted two male acquaintances who drove to the parking lot and confronted the victim. When the two men retrieved firearms from the vehicle, the victim fled on foot. The suspects followed the victim before rounds were exchanged between the two parties. The suspects fled prior to police arriving in the area. No injuries or property

damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the parking lot. This incident was not random. The investigation continues as officers attempt to locate the suspects.”

“Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling – On January 4 at 12:46 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12500 block of Bristow Road in Nokesville to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed several shots were fired from the roadway which struck the home multiple times. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Several shell casings and live rounds were located in the roadway and near the driveway.”

“Commercial Burglary – On January 3 at 10:40 a.m., officers responded to Buffalo Phillys located at 13748 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 5:18 a.m., an unknown man smashed the glass front door with a crowbar style tool. The suspect then entered the store where he took money from the registers before fleeing on foot. The suspect was described being mid-20s, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants, and dark-colored shoes.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On January 3 at 9:31 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express located at 10810 Battleview Parkway in Manassas to investigate a larceny. Responding officers located a man, identified as the accused matching the suspect description in the parking lot of the business sitting in a running vehicle. When officers attempted to make contact with the man, he began to drive the vehicle, striking an officer with the side mirror before striking the officer a second time with the front of the vehicle. The accused then fled the parking lot and disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment, and refused to stop. Officers pursued the accused onto Battleview Parkway to Lee Highway, where the accused attempted to strike a police cruiser. Eventually, the accused stopped his vehicle on Lee Highway. where he was taken into custody without incident. The stolen property was located inside the vehicle. The officer was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Nathaniel PRESIDENT III, was arrested. Arrested on January 3: Nathaniel PRESIDENT III, 31, of 9702 Clark Place in Manassas. Charged with attempted malicious wounding on LEO, assault & battery on LEO, felony hit & run, eluding, and petit larceny. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”