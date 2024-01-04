Stafford man claims $1 million prize

Virginia Lottery: “I almost fell to the ground. It was amazing!”

“That’s how Michael Brosnan of Stafford recalled the moment he discovered he had one of the five $1 million winning tickets in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.”

“He said the first inkling he had was when his father called and said the Virginia Lottery just announced that one of the $1 million winning tickets was bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub on Center Street in Stafford. That’s where Michael had bought his raffle tickets. Then he checked the winning ticket numbers. Ticket #007094 was the big winner!”

“The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, and Manassas. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Yorktown. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.”

“Mr. Brosnan said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.”

Winning tickets were also sold in Fredericksburg and Manassas.