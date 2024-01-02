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$1 million New Year’s lotto tickets sold in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Manassas

By Uriah Kiser

Virginia Lottery: “The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those five $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)
  • Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)
  • Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)
  • Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

  • Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)
  • Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)
  • Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)
  • Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)
  • Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

“Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com. All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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